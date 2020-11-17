Man caged 3 years for striking colleague with a machete

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Mutasa: A Mutasa Central man was handed a three-year jail sentence by local a court after he struck and injured his colleague with a machete during an altercation at a local beer joint.

Brighton Mashava (32) denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe facing assault charges.

Mashava was however convicted due to overwhelming evidence against him.

The magistrate however suspended 12 months on condition Sanyatwe does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Prosecutor Taonga Masaire told court that on September 20 at Ndoro Bottle Store in Watsomba, Mashava had a misunderstanding with Learnmore Mandiwata during a beer drink.

Sydney Dengura reportedly intervened and asked why Mashava was having a quarrel with Mandiwata.

Mashava is reported to have been incensed by this.

He proceeded to drag Dengura to where his car was parked.

The court heard that Mashava opened his car, drew a machete and struck Dengura on the left hand.

Dengura sustained a deep cut and started bleeding while Mashava disappeared from the scene.

The matter was reported to police who attended the scene with Dengure later rushed to the hospital.

Mashava was later arrested by police.