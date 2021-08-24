Man Caged Two Years For Forging Minister’s Signature

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A MVURWI man who forged Lands Minister Anxious Masuka’s signature on a 25-hectare land offer letter has been jailed for two years by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Bright Murandamaoko (45) was arrested after a trap was set while demanding a US$500 balance from the land seeker.

The court heard he was also found in possession of five fake date stamps for Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland West provinces while the other two were for the Ministry of Lands Agriculture head office.

He pleaded guilty to forgery charges.

However, Murandamaoko escaped a custodial sentence after the magistrate suspended eight months of his sentence on condition that he restitutes the complainant before September 10 this year.

Another six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and the remaining 10 months on condition that he performs 350 hours of community service at Mvurwi primary school.

The magistrate considered that he was a first offender and did not waste the court’s time.

The complainant is Rudolf Jingo.

Prosecutors told the court that sometime in June this year, the Jingo was introduced to Murandamaoko by a neighbour, Ernest Muchenya.

Murandamaoko then lied to the complainant he was worked in the Lands Ministry and was able to facilitate the allocation of land to the complainant’s young brother Epthon Jingo for a fee.

The complainant then applied for the piece of land on behalf of his young brother.

Murandamaoko demanded US$2 000 which the complainant paid in three installments.

After payment of the three installments, Murandamaoko then hatched a plan and originated a fake document with a forged government logo and forged the signature of Masuka.

The court heard on August 19, upon receipt of the fake offer letter, the complainant became suspicious and approached National Land Inspectorate offices for verification.

Murandamaoko then phoned the complainant demanding a balance of US$500 whilst the complainant was still at the Land Inspectorate offices leading to a trap being set.

Murandamaoko was arrested by plainclothes officers from the National Land Inspectorate section after receiving US$500.

A search was conducted on the vehicle which was being used by Murandamaoko and it led to the recovery of five fake date stamps.

The total value Jingo lost through this misrepresentation was US$2 000 of which a total of US$1 260 was recovered from the accused.