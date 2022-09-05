Man charged with brutal killing of Zhombe woman had just been bailed from prison on murder and rape charges

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE man arrested over the murder of a Zhombe woman last week had just been released from prison on bail pending appeal on other counts of murder and rape, NewZimbabwe.com has gathered new details emerging.

Sources confirmed Leonard Muwinga (32) of Zhombe had previously been arrested for three counts of murder and rape.

Zibagwe Rural District Council gender committee chairperson, Idirashe Dongo, who is Ward 30 councillor, said the now deceased, Primrose Siziba (32), died a painful death.

The deceased, according to Dongo, “was a victim of Gender Based Violence (GBV)”.

The justice system, she added, was letting GBV perpetrators off the hook.

“He had just been released on bail on three counts of raping and robbing three other women. On the fateful day, he followed her (the deceased) on her way home from her business and robbed her of her hard earned money, tried to rape her and at last killed her with a knife,” she said.

Siziba was running a business at Zhombe Shopping Centre. She was laid to rest Sunday in Zhombe.

“As a gender representative, I urge that perpetrators of such heinous crimes be taken away from our communities permanently,” said Dongo.

“We feel let down by the judiciary system as women. I also encourage that we participate fully on amendments of Bills that deal with such issues, so that the law fully protects us, and our voices as women be heard.

“We have suffered enough violence from these perpetrators.”

Circumstances are that the now-deceased closed her tuckshop at Mushange and decided to go home in the same Village.

She was with one Sekai Musekiwa (29) of Mapiye village, who only accompanied her for about 100 metres and returned to the business centre while Siziba proceeded on her own along Zhombe East-Sidhakeni road.

That was the last time Siziba was seen alive.

The following morning, one Emildar Moyo was driving past when she stumbled upon Siziba’s body lying about four metres from a side road in a bush at Mlotshwa village, Chief Samambwa area.