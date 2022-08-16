Man City’s Mendy labeled ‘predator’ as rape trial starts

Spread This News

By Associated Press

CHESTER: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was described by prosecutors as a “predator” who could not take no for an answer as the trial began Monday of the French soccer player accused of eight counts of rape.

Mendy also has been accused of one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault. He is alleged to have committed the offenses against seven young women between October 2018 and August last year.

He denies the charges.

Timothy Cray, the lawyer for the prosecution, opened the trial at Chester Crown Court in northwest England by telling the jury: “The prosecution case is simple. It has little to do with football. Instead, we say, it is another chapter in a very old story — men who rape and sexually assault women, because they think they are powerful, and because they think they can get away with it.”

Mendy is standing trial with Louis Saha Matturie, who denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

The alleged offences span from July 2012 to August last year.