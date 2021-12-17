Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife In An Infidelity Row

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A LOWER Gweru man recently committed suicide after he allegedly killed his wife in an infidelity row, though the couple is reported to have been on separation during the time of the tragedy.

Police have since confirmed it is investigating a case of suspected murder and suicide following the death of a married couple at Village 2 Bhudha, Lower Gweru last Sunday.

According to Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko, the couple has been identified as Mkhokheli Sibanda(31), and the wife Zanele Sibanda (17).

“The couple’s two-year-old daughter was found sleeping beside the mother’s body, and she was in good health,” Mahoko said.

“Circumstances established during investigations are that the two had been on separation following infidelity issues. On 12 December 2021 at about 1700 hours, Zanele passed through Sibanda’s homestead while visiting her mother who resides in the same area.

“The following day, on 13 December 2021 at about 0500 hours a passerby saw Sibanda’s body hanging from a tree in a nearby bush. Police attended the scene and in the process discovered Zanele’s body about two kilometers away, tied with a shoelace and a rope on the neck.

“The body also had some bruises. Both bodies were taken to the Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem and investigations are underway,” the police spokesperson added.