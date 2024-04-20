Man dies after falling off storey building in Kwekwe

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A MENTAL health patient reportedly plunged to his death after falling off a high-rise building in Kwekwe, Midlands province on Friday morning.

According to sources, the unidentified man had earlier climbed the First Mutual Centre four-storey building and later sat precariously on its edges while basking in the sun. In an attempt to climbdown, he fell to his death.

In a viral video that is circulating on social media, the man, believed to be a drug addict and a vagrant in the city, scaled the multi-floor complex situated along Robert Mugabe Way in the central business district.

It remains a mystery how the shirtless man, who only had a trousers on, managed to evade security personnel to gain access to the rooftop.

Reports say a sizeable number of onlookers gathered below to helplessly watch the spine-chilling episode as the man, who was evidently not in his normal senses, lost grip and plunged to his demise.

By the time of publishing, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had attended the scene and conveyed the body to Kwekwe General Hospital.