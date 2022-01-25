Man Drowns Retrieving Goat’s Head, Found With No Neck, Private Parts

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A DRUNK Bindura man drowned at Mazowe River while trying to retrieve a goat’s head that had fallen into the water.

The incident happened last Wednesday and 55-year-old Muzondiwa Jekemu’s was found seven kilometers downstream Sunday with his head, neck, and private parts missing.

A witness, Chapasura Mapepa said Jekemu from Avoca Farm went for a beer drink at Matemba area with friends.

“He returned later that night and upon arrival found the canoe he had used earlier missing. He was also carrying a goat’s head, he had been given by his friends,” Mapepa said.

“He met people panning for gold and insisted he was going home and took off his overalls and gumboots. He tied the goat’s head to his trousers and swam.

“He managed to cross the river, but dropped the goat’s head in the water. He returned into the water to retrieve the goat’s head and the gold panners saw him being swept away.”

The following day, Jekemu’s family formed a search party and was found Sunday seven kilometers away from where he drowned.

Police investigations are underway.