Man found in possession of ivory, arrested 

By Staff Reporter

A KAROI man has landed himself in soup after he was busted while in possession of raw ivory without a valid permit.

Accused person was identified as 31-year-old Emmanuel Bikausaru of Bikaurasu village.

Suspect could not produce a valid permit allowing him to be in possession of the elephant tusks, leading to his arrest.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Karoi acted on received information and arrested Emmanuel Bikausaru (31) in connection with a case of possession of raw ivory without a permit in Bikausaru Village, Karoi.

“Officers purported as potential buyers of ivory and located the suspect at his homestead. The suspect took two ivory tusks from his house and handed them over to the police leading to his arrest,” said police.

Bikausaru is expected to appear in court facing charges of violating the Parks and Wildlife Act.