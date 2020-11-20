Man Has Sex In Church, Jailed For Incest

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

Hwange: A local magistrate this week heard how a man from Lupane district and his now 20-year-old cousin had sex inside a church building in 2018.

According to the state, in February 2018, Preshet Mpala (33) dragged his cousin, whose name was not revealed in court, into a church building and raped her before giving her a packet of biscuits to buy her silence.

This led to the arrest of Mpala from Chief Mabhikwa area in Lupane who was charged with three counts of rape.

However, the charges were altered to incest after the court established Mpala and his cousin who is now 20 had consensual sex.

At the time, Mpala’s wife was hospitalised and he remained home before he had sex with his cousin on three different occasions over a period of one week.

Mpala pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, Hwange magistrate Collet Ncube sentenced Mpala to 12 months in jail before suspending four months on condition he does not commit a similar offence in five years. He will serve an effective of eight months.

According to prosecutors, Mpala took advantage of his cousin when they were working in the fields.

“The two went to the fields to plough on the 6th day of February 2018. On their way home after finishing ploughing, Mpala asked for sex from his cousin who refused,” said prosecutor Vumizulu Mangena.

“He dragged her into a nearby church building where he pushed her against the wall and had sex with her once. After they had sex, Mpala pulled a packet of biscuits from his pocket and gave it to the complainant.”

The girl did not tell anyone about the incident.

Two days later, the two were ploughing at their field when Mpala suddenly stopped the oxen and dragged his cousin to the bush where he had sex with her.

They returned back to work and the girl told no one. They once again had sex at the girl’s home three days later.

However, the matter came to light after the complainant confided in a relative who revealed to other family members resulting in Mpala’s arrest.