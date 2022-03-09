Man In Court For Raping Girl (12)  

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

A 29-year-old man appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court Tuesday facing charges of raping a 12-year-old girl.

The court heard that on February 26 at about 1300 hours, the girl was on her way to buy bread when she was invited by the alleged paedophile, Gabriel Zimuto into his house.

Zimuto then allegedly proposed love to the complainant and she accepted.

The state further alleges Zimuto immediately asked requested for sex ad she complied.

The State, represented by prosecutor Yeukai Dzuda, told the court that the girl’s parents became suspicious after she failed to return home on time, resulting in them going out to search for her.

After finding her, the State further alleged, the parents question her on why she had delayed returning home and she disclosed what had happened.

They then file a police report resulting in Zimuto’s arrest.