Man In Court For Raping, Impregnating 13-Year-Old Girl

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A 22 year-old barber from Stoneridge, Harare, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court Friday facing charges of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

The court heard that sometime in December 2021, Tinashe Muchineripi, who was in the company of his friend, met the complainant as she headed home from the shops and started a conversation with her.

Muchineripi and his friend then allegedly lured the girl to his place of residence and locked the door once they were inside the house.

The State alleges Muchineripi forcibly removed the girl’s clothes before raping her once.

After the incident, the court heard, the girl went home and did not tell anyone what had happened since she had been threatened by Muchineripi.

A few months later, her mother started noticing signs of a pregnancy and quizzed her. She then disclosed what had happened

The matter was reported to police, leading to Muchineripi’s arrest.