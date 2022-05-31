Man in court over ZWL$232k theft from national museum

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

A 46-year-old Marondera man, Nicholas Chinyangare Monday appeared in court on allegations of stealing property worth ZW$232 000 from National Museum of Zimbabwe (museum) premises in Harare.

Chinyangare appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with theft.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to June 28 pending trial.

The complainant in this matter is Simango Phillip employed by the museum.

According to court papers, sometime in April this year Chinyangare visited the museum premises where he allegedly asked for prices of an 18 hp engine, a compressor 200 litre tank and he promised to come back.

Phillip later called to check if Chinyangare still wanted to buy the equipment and he pretended that they had not seen each other.

He then allegedly went on to steal the engine, a compressor and water tank.

Museum staff became aware of the missing property on May 19.

The following day, Chinyangare allegedly went back on to the museum yard and stole 2 speakers and an Exide battery.

On May 27, Chinyangare allegedly went back but was nabbed by security guards.

The value of the goods stolen is RTGS$232 000 and nothing was recovered.