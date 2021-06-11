Man In Soup For Bashing Aunt Who Served Him Sadza And Soup

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 27-year-old Chinhoyi man has been fined $5 000 for bashing his aunt for serving him sadza and soup.

Lovejoy Kawisiyo of Greenspan compound, Chinhoyi pleaded guilty when he appeared before provincial magistrate Tapiwa Banda on Wednesday charged with domestic violence.

Kawisiyo risks spending 30 days in prison should he default on payment of the fine.

The complainant is Chipo Maramwidze (30).

Prosecuting, Review Nikisi told the court that on 12 March this year, at around 6:30pm and at Greenspan compound in Chinhoyi, Maramwidze prepared relish for the whole family since their grandmother who normally cooks for the family members, including Kawisiyo, was not at home.

When a drunken Kawisiyo returned home from a beer binge, he questioned his aunt as to why she put some soup on his plate.

He started assaulting his aunt with open hands several times all over her body.

As if that was not enough, an enraged Kawisiyo then picked up a piece of firewood from the heath and continued beating up Maramwidze on the back several times.

A report was filed at the police station, leading to Kawisiyo’s arrest.