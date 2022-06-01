Man in the dock for robbing a local school US$120 k

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

A 46-year-old Harare man, Godwell Mapininga, Tuesday appeared in court on allegations of robbing US$120 000 from a school in Waterfalls.

The school has not been named.

Mapininga appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with robbery and money laundering.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to this Thursday for bail application.

Prosecutors said his co -accused have been arrested and they want to merge their docket.

According to court papers, Mapininga, Alexio Rwizi, Alois Taruvinga, Munyaradza Lloyd Matusva and Munyaradzi Matenhese hatched a plan to rob the school.

The court heard that on March 28 the suspects confronted the guard who was on duty, Jorum Mazungunye.

The gang allegedly removed his shoe laces, which they used to tie his hands and leg.

They allegedly covered his face using his hat.

One of the suspects took guard while the other suspected persons went to the directors office, where they broke a window to gain entry.

The suspects allegedly stole a bag full of cash and left.

They left the guard at the entrance and he was still tied up.

Mapininga, together with Shingirai Nyamhandu, already on remand, tried to disguise the origins of the money.

It is alleged that on May 29,the two connived to buy a DAF truck worth US$13 000.

They also bought a Mercedes Atego worth US$14 000 the following day.

Detectives were tipped on Mapininga’s whereabouts, leading to his arrest.

The value of the goods stolen is US$120 000 and property worth US$27 000 was recovered.