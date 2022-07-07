Man in trouble for kidnapping suspected cellphone thief 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Corespondent

A CHINHOYI man is languishing in remand prison after being denied bail for allegedly kidnapping and detaining a suspected cellphone thief.

Nation Sithole (34) of Gadzema township, Chinhoyi appeared before magistrate Batsirai Madzingira facing charges as defined in Section 93 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23, which pertain to kidnapping or unlawful detention.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court as the lower court did not have jurisdiction due to the seriousness of offence.

The matter was remanded to July 14 for routine remand.

The state case, led by Clever Nyapfani, is that on June 24, 2022, at around 7pm, complainant, Bonavena Chikuni proceeded to house number 234 Gadzema where he helped an unidentified man to repair shoes, before returning home around 10pm.

The next day at around 8pm, complainant went to Chinhoyi main rank where he met Sithole and his two accomplices who are still at large.

The court heard the trio confronted Chikuni accusing him of having stolen a cellphone belonging to Sithole’s father the previous night.

Complainant challenged his accusers to file a police report, but instead the gang force-marched him to house number 234 Gadzema, where they locked him in a room for 44 hours.

During his detention, Chikuni was subjected to beatings using a clutch cable, iron bar and wooden stick all over his body, resulting in him sustaining serious injuries on the hands, legs and back.

Upon his release, Chikuni filed a report at ZRP Chemagamba, leading to accused person’s arrest while his accomplices fled.