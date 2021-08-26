Man Remanded In Custody For Ramming Into General Valerio Sibanda’s Car

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A HARARE man almost caused the death of Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, Philip Valerio Sibanda after he hit his Mercedes Benz near the intersection of Glenara and Samora Machel Avenue, Harare.

This was revealed in court heard Wednesday.

The negligent motorist is Sinoia Desmond (51) who has been convicted for negligent driving at his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Barbra Mateko.

His sentencing is expected this Thursday.

He was remanded in custody as he awaits his fate.

Prosecuting, Caroline Mutimusakwa urged the court to give him a custodial sentence which would send a message to would-be road offenders.

Mutimusakwa said; “Desmond wanted to plunge the nation into mourning by killing the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.”

According to the State on August 23 this year at around 16:50 hours, Desmond was driving along a side road parallel to Samora Machel Avenue going to Msasa with one passenger on board.

Upon arrival at the intersection of the said road with Glenara Avenue, Desmond failed to give way thereby colliding with a Mercedes Benz registration number ACC 1312 which was being driven by Mpofu Madhlenkosi with Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda and his aide Squadron leader Mark Pride Mangwende.

The State said the army general’s vehicle was going along Glenara due north to Highlands.

Sibanda was seated at the rear left side seat and Desmond’s motor vehicle hit Sibanda’s vehicle on the side he was sitting on.

The State said Desmond’s vehicle did not sustain visible dents and no one was injured in the accident.

“Desmond was negligent for failing to observe a regulatory provision, failing to give way at a give way sign, travelling at a speed which was excessive under the circumstances and failing to stop or act reasonably when accident or collision seemed imminent,” said Mutimusakwa.