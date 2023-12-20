Man jailed 15 years for raping four-year-old daughter 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A 23-year-old Harare man has been jailed for 15 years for raping his four-year-old daughter on several occasions.

The man whose identity is being concealed to protect the victim was convicted by Harare magistrate Sandra Mupindu.

Prosecutor Zvikomborero Mupasa proved that the man raped his daughter on August 26 this year.

She was sleeping in their dining room.

“The complainant screamed due to pain,” read court papers.

The following morning, a neighbour asked the girl why she was screaming the previous night.

The complainant revealed what had happened also disclosing that her father was in the habit of bathing with her and raping her in their bathroom.

The matter was reported to the police and her father was arrested.

In a similar incident, a 36-year-old man from Epworth appeared before magistrate Donald Ndirowei facing rape charges after he allegedly raped his 13-year-old step daughter at gunpoint.

The incident allegedly took place in 2020.

The suspect returned from work and found his stepdaughter alone at home.

He allegedly held the girl at gunpoint and forced the girl to lie down.

The suspect then abused the girl without using protection.

It is also alleged that he threatened to shoot her if she ever told anyone.

“This happened twice on different occasions. In 2021 the complainant relocated and went to stay in Deera Village and did not tell anyone about the incident until September 2023.

“The complainant was bathing with her cousin who discovered that the complainant had some genital warts and she was taken to prophets for cleansing but it did not work,” prosecutors said.

The complainant was then taken to Edith Hospital where it was discovered that she had been sexually abused leading to the arrest of the stepfather.