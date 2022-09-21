Man jailed 22 years for murdering fellow villager; victim fatally attacked with beer bottles and knives

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A GOKWE man who murdered a fellow villager in cold blood in 2020 has been caged 22 years by a Chinhoyi High Court judge Justice Philda Muzofa.

Brian Chipadza (27) of Chikova Village under Chief Mukoko committed the offence together with four accomplices.

Two of the suspects Edmore Murindiwa and Paul Mungwena, died before their matter could be finalised.

Murindiwa died in Gokwe after he was attacked by a mob following the incident.

Mungwena died at Chinhoyi Prison as a result of undisclosed causes.

The other accused person, Mugove Nicholas Makiwa, is still on the run.

The deceased was identified as Liston Chikomba (24) of Mungwena village, Chief Mukoka, Gokwe.

Prosecutor, Herekiya Maromo, proved that on November 10, 2020 Chikomba was seated on a bench under a tree at Gwanzura compound, Battlefield, Kadoma.

The now-deceased was watching a game of snooker and there were about seven people at the place including Tinamambo Kunamatira, Gift Magaya and Tinashe Jack.

Court heard that, during that time, the five accused persons namely arrived at the place driving in a Toyota Allion, reg AFA7516.

The car was being driven by Nathan Makiwa.

Their car was parked about six meters from where Chikomba was seated.

Mugove Makiwa and Nathan Makiwa disembarked in a rush.

The two brothers confronted Chikomba.

One of them demanded to know why Chikomba betrayed and caused his nephew, Courage Mudambo, to be severely assaulted by some soldiers.

Chikomba was not given a chance to answer as he was hit by a bottle of beer in the face by Mugove while Nathan stabbed him with a Colombian knife on his thighs several times.

The now-deceased Chikomba tried to free himself by running away, but the other accused who were in the car ran after him and tripped him to the ground.

They all started attacking with beer bottles, knives and booted feet.

Upon realising that Chikomba was unconscious, they rushed to their vehicle and sped off.

Chikomba’s fellow villagers watched the ordeal from a distance, as they feared being attacked.

After the gang had gone, his wife Zororai Kamudyariwa and her neighbour Kunamatira, attended to him as he bled profusely and struggled to speak.

He was rushed to Kadoma where he was pronounced dead upon arrival at Shalom Private Hospital.

On November 15, 2020, ZRP Gokwe police details received information from an informer that the five were roving in their area of policing, leading to their arrest.

Nathan Makiwa escaped with their gang’s get away car and is still at large.