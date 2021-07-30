Man Jailed After Storming State House, Demands To See ED Over Dream

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A SHAMVA man has been locked up in remand prison after he allegedly stormed State House in Harare and wrestled with security details demanding to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa over a dream.

Isaac Tsuro (27) becomes the third man to be arrested for attempting to enter the State House since last week.

The accused appeared before Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga Thursday and was remanded in custody to August 23 2021.

The magistrate also ordered that Tsuro be mentally examined.

According to prosecutors; “On July 27, at around 16:20 hours, the accused went along Chancellor Road near the State House.”

The place is protected by state security agents and Tsuro on approaching them at the main entrance demanded to see Mnangagwa indicating he wanted to tell him about a dream.

It is alleged Tsuro persisted he wanted to enter and resisted the officers’ attempts to block him before he was later arrested.

Last week, Nigel Rutsito (37) was arrested at the State House gate after he lied that he was a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

His suspected accomplice, Dylan Kanyungwe (24) was also arrested on the same day after he went to State House and demanded to see Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.