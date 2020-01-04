Man Jailed For Smuggling Illegal Zambian Brew For Resale At Vic Falls Carnival

By Staff Reporter

A VICTORIA FALLS man caught smuggling illegal brew from neighbouring Zambia with the intention of selling it to merrymakers at the just ended Victoria Falls Carnival has been sentenced to six months in prison by a local magistrate.

Gracious Nkomo, 45, of Chinotimba suburb, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Zimbabwe National Parks rangers with sacks filled with crates of the prohibited beers.

He was taken to court for smuggling, where in mitigation, he told magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje that he survived on selling the illicit beer.

“I have no job and I survive on selling beer which I buy from Zambia. We use the bush to bring in Zimbabwe. I wanted to sell so I get money for my family,” said Nkomo.

The magistrate slapped him with a six months jail term. Two months were suspended on condition that he does not within the next five years commit a similar crime.

However, the court discovered Nkomo had previous convictions of a similar nature and two months that were suspended in 2017 when he was sentenced to another six months were effected.

Prosecuting for the State, Bheki Tshabalala said Nkomo smuggled intoxicating beer and skin lightening creams.

“On 31 December, Nkomo was found in a bush near Victoria Falls border by some rangers who searched a sack he was carrying and cases of illicit beer and skin lightening creams were found,” said the prosecutor.