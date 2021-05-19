Man Killed For Stealing, Selling Dog

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A CHIPINGE man was assaulted to death after he sold a dog which he had stolen from a local villager.

Police have confirmed the incident, saying investigations were in progress.

According to the police, the now-deceased Lucky Tsegure (39) of Mukumba Village under Chief Mapungwana is reported to have sold a dog to Clement Chibvepi.

The dog is reported to have been stolen from a local man only identified as Chimene.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda said on May 12 at around 1700hrs, Tsegure and Solomon Mudimba Mutisi went to Themba Ndambi homestead to partake illicit beer known in the local lingo as sope.

Clement and brother Christopher Chibvepi as well as Martin Chitemera Dube (39) of Mwandipfura Village under Chief Mutema were also at the same homestead drinking illicit brew.

When the trio saw Tsegure, it accused him of selling a stolen dog to Clement.

The buyer realised he had purchased a stolen dog after he was confronted by the owner.

“Clement started assaulting him. Ndambi tried to restrain him but failed,” said the police spokesperson.

The other suspects joined the fracas and reportedly dragged the deceased to Budzi River 3 km away.

“Along the way, they assaulted him using sticks and fists calling him a thief,” said Chananda.

Tsegure’s body was found the following day around 6 am by Bothell Sithole without his trousers on.

Sithole reported the matter at Chipinge Rural Police Station who attended the scene.

Investigations were done and the three suspects are still missing and they did not return to Ndambi’s homestead after committing the offence.

Tsegure’s body was taken to Chipinge District Hospital for a post mortem, but NewZimbabwe.com failed to ascertain the cause of his death. However, sticks used to assault the deceased with were found at the site where his body was dumped and taken as taken an exhibit.

Chananda warned members of the public against meting-out instance justice.

“People should not take law into their own hands as this leads to unnecessary loss of life. People should report to the police who have the mandate to arrest suspects,” he said.