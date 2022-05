Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

A FILABUSI man is on the run after killing another over a misunderstanding involving a cigarette.

Lucky Dube (26), is said to have fatally struck Talent Shumba (35), with a hammer on the head at Sidzimbe Business Centre on April 27 around 6pm.

Police confirmed the murder and revealed a manhunt is underway for Dube after he fled the scene following the crime.