Man kills brother over inherited traditional healing powers

Matebeleland North Correspondent

A 69-year-old man from Lupane has been charged with murder after he allegedly punched his drunken elder brother who was a traditional healer resulting in his death hours later.

The two brothers were coming from a beer drink on Sunday night when they had a misunderstanding over traditional healing powers the now deceased reportedly inherited from their grandfather.

Fanyana Gibson Mpala (77) of Janjanja village under Chief Mabhikwa, briefly appeared before Lupane Magistrate Ndumo Masuku on Monday.

He was remanded in custody to Friday next week.

According to court documents, Mpala punched his elder brother, Summon Mpala once on the ear resulting in him suffering dizziness and a headache before he died a few hours later.

Prosecutor Alfred Ndlovu said the two brothers started arguing when the accused questioned his elder sibling why he inherited the traditional healing powers from their late grandfather.

“On Sunday, the two brothers were drinking beer at Mantshalu Business Centre before they left for home at about 8pm. Along the way they started arguing as the accused questioned his elder brother why he had inherited their grandfather’s spirit.

“A fist fight started and the now deceased punched the accused on the face. In return the accused punched his elder brother on the left ear,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told that the two, who were both drunk, stopped fighting and the accused proceeded home leaving his brother who was now complaining of a headache and dizziness along the way.

The accused went to his homestead and slept.

In the morning, the court was told, the accused’s wife inquired about her husband’s whereabouts and that’s when some villagers set off to look for him.

They found him lying unconscious in the bush near Shangani River and carried him home where he died before they could take him to hospital.

A report was made to the police leading to Mpala’s arrest.

Police are still investigating the matter while also waiting for a postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.