Man kills father-in-law (63) for demanding outstanding lobola 

By Staff Reporter

A BEER binge ended in tragedy after a Gokwe man allegedly killed his wife’s father for demanding payment of lobola money for his daughter.

The now deceased father-in-law was identified as Odent Matikiti aged 63.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Gokwe are investigating a case of murder in which Odent Matikiti (63) was found dead with a swelling on the left ear near Kana Primary School.

“The victim was last seen having an argument with his son-in-law, Stanley Nkomo during a beer drinking spree.

The victim had demanded lobola from the suspect,” said police.

Meanwhile, police in Gwelutshena are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Mongameli Mpofu (27) was found dead with a stab wound on the neck near Sebhumane Cattle Sale Market Place on May 30, 2024.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.