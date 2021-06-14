Man Kills Lover’s Husband

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A TSHOLOTSHO man who fatally stabbed his lover’s husband has been sentenced to six years in jail for culpable homicide.

Nkosikhona Ngwenya (20) of Vala Line in Tsholotsho stabbed Blonde Ncube who was 32 last year as the two were walking home from a social soccer match in Godweni in Nemane area.

Ngwenya, who was represented, pleaded not guilty to murder and guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide when he appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Evangelista Kabasa who is on circuit in Hwange.

He was sentenced to six years in jail before the judge suspended two years for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Ngwenya and Ncube were neighbours and the accused had a love affair with the deceased’s wife.

Ncube confronted Ngwenya over the issue resulting in a fight.

Prosecuting, Memory Munsaka said the murder took place in September last year.

Ngwenya fled from the scene after killing Ncube and the okapi knife he used was recovered from a Blair toilet after his arrest.

“On September 9, 2020 at 7pm, the accused and deceased were on their way home from Godweni grounds where there was a soccer match.

“The two had a misunderstanding over the fact that the deceased accused Ngwenya of having an affair with his wife. The deceased assaulted the accused with a knobkerrie on the head and pushed him to the ground before sitting on him,” said the prosecutor.

Ngwenya drew an okapi knife from the pocket and stabbed the deceased once on the chest.

Neighbours found Ncube’s lifeless body the following morning.

A report was made to the police leading to Ngwenya’s arrest.