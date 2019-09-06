Man kills son with a log in disrespect row

By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A 48-year-old man from Odzi has appeared in court charged with the murder of his son.

Kudzai Mafunga (48) of Marambakutongwa Village appeared before Magistrate Purity Gumbo facing murder charges.

Mafunga is alleged to have killed his eldest son with a log in a fit of rage after the deceased tried to stop him from assaulting his sibling accusing him of disrespect.

He was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to September 20. He was asked to apply for bail at the High court since he was facing a serious offence.

Prosecutors told the court that on September 3, Mafunga confronted his 14 year old son, Bernard whom he accused of disrespecting his mother.

This did not down well with Mafunga`s elder son Custon who intervened accusing his father of mistreating his young brother.

Custon is reported to have accused his father of injuring his (custon) young brother with a stone in the head.

Mafunga reportedly became angry and picked a log which he used to hit Custon on the head.

He sustained injuries and was rushed to Mutare Provincial Hospital (MPH) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Goudswish Dzivakwe prosecuted.