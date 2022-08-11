Man kills step-daughter (2) for soiling pants; forced mother to help bury body and then held her hostage

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN enraged Mhangura man, who fatally assaulted his wife’s two-year-old daughter with a stick for soiling her pants, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Norest Svova (32) of Plot 12 Tsvanzwa Farm, Doma in Mhangura, was convicted of murder when he appeared before Chinhoyi High Court Judge, Justice Philda Muzofa, and slapped with the lengthy prison term.

The State case, led by prosecutor Kesia Teveraishe, was that on August 30, 2020 along Hunyani River at a spot known as Dumba Pool in Mhangura, the now deceased child soiled her pants, thereby infuriating Svova.

Court heard the step-dad picked a stick and started assaulting the child indiscriminately all over her body, inflicting injuries..

Whilst in a devilish trance, Svova also charged violently towards the child’s mother, Elizabeth Dinhidza, who tried to stop him from further beating her daughter.

Svova continued bludgeoning the helpless child, until she died.

After realising he had killed the baby, he dug a shallow grave and forced the child’s mum to help him bury the corpse in a bid to conceal the murder.

Thereafter, Svova held Dinhidza hostage, fearing she could raise alarm.

On October 11, 2020, the woman escaped from captivity before filing a police report.

Svova was subsequently arrested at his hideout.