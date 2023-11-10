Man kills wife after busting her with lover in matrimonial bed

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI man is on the run after butchering his wife of nearly 15 years after catching her red-handed in a compromising position with her suspected lover on the matrimonial bed.

After committing the heinous crime, the accused person, Bwanali Bwanado (50), is believed to have fled Chinhoyi heading towards Karoi, suspectedly enroute to Zambia.

Police are, therefore, appealing to anyone who might have relevant information leading to the arrest of the killer to tip off cops.

The murder that shocked the Chinhoyi community occurred Tuesday night in Gadzema, Chinhoyi.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder of Chioneso Ephraim (41), who was a vegetable vendor at the green wholesale market in the populous suburb.

“Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Bwanali Bwanado (50) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which he stabbed his wife, Chioneso Ephraim (41) to death with an okapi knife after finding her sitting on their matrimonial bed with her (unidentified) boyfriend on November 7, 2023 at a house in Gadzema,” said Nyathi posting on X.

Police appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the accused person to report to any nearest police station.