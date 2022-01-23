Man Kills Wife In Infidelity Row

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A MAN from Kwekwe allegedly killed his wife by brutally assaulting her with a log at the height of an infidelity dispute.

The incident, which left the mining town in shock, happed on Friday evening.

Midlands police spokesman Emmanuel Mahoko said John Manhembe (42) of Haven Estate Kwekwe had a misunderstanding with his wife, Talent Ncube (23) after he confronted her over cheating suspicions.

“They started fighting in their room. John then picked a log and hit the now deceased all over the body until she became unconscious. After committing the offence John fled away from the scene,” Mahoko said.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene leading to the arrest of Manhembe.

The deceased sustained fractures and bruises all over her body.

The Body was taken to Kwekwe mortuary for a post-mortem.

“We reiterate our appeal to members of the public to solve issues amicably or seek assistance from church leaders, village elders/leaders than use of violence as it may result in loss of lives as what happened in this case,” Mahoko said.