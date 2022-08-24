Harare man dragged to court over forex swindle

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

A Harare ‘forex dealer’ has been convicted for swindling a local man in a foreign currency exchange deal worth ZW$76,359.

The convict is Charles Makura (36).

He was convicted by a Harare magistrate, Noticia Shenje, after pleading guilty to the charges.

Makura was remanded in custody and will be back in court for mitigation and sentencing this Wednesday.

The complainant in the matter is Charles Mambune.

Court heard that on August 13 this year at N. Richards shop in Warren Park D. Makura and Mambune agreed to a transaction in which they were to exchange currencies.

Makura lied that he had US dollars and was given a debit card by Mambune who had ZW$ in his bank account.

Prosecutors said Makura went on to purchase goods with the swipe card but failed to give Mambune the US$ as agreed.

The matter was reported, leading to Makura’s arrest.