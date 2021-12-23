Man Loses Car At Lodge

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A man from lost his car to thieves at a lodge in Kwekwe on Monday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Police is investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred at City Lodge, Kwekwe during the night of 20 December 2021,” Mahoko said.

Circumstances are that Kudakwashe Mahwite (37) from Chief Samambwa area, Zhombe parked his vehicle, a Silver Honda fit opposite City Lodge entrance at about 2330 hours.

He then locked his car before booking a room at the lodge and retired to bed.

“The following morning at about 0600 hours he discovered that his vehicle was missing. A report was made at Zimbabwe Republic Police Kwekwe Central, and investigations are in progress. We appeal to members of the public with information that may lead to the recovery of the vehicle and arrest culprits in the theft to approach any nearest Police station,” Mahoko said.