Man loses life on Christmas Eve in fight over US$1 plate of sadza

A 35-year-old Bulawayo man met his demise on Christmas Eve following a dispute over a plate of sadza worth US$1, police have announced.

According to Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson, the deceased, Musateta Rutayi of Sizinda, went with his friend to buy sadza at a house in the suburb.

A dispute arose after the waitress confronted him over payment.

“The two were eating when the woman who served them came and demanded payment and the now-deceased explained that he had already paid.

“The woman went on to snatch the plates, ordering the two to leave the premises. The now-deceased and his friend refused, which led to the woman calling her employer, Kundai Moyo, informing him about the issue,” said Inspector Abednico Ncube.

Ncube said Moyo then confronted the two who were already walking out of the house.

He then hit the now-deceased on the face with an open hand.

“He then drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed the now-deceased several times in the stomach. The victim was taken to hospital by his friends and bystanders, but he died upon arrival,” said Ncube.

The suspect is on the run.

Ncube warned members of the public against violence, saying it is always wise to find better ways of resolving misunderstandings.