Man loses US$3 000 in botched WhatsApp deal 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

A RUSAPE man is counting his losses after he was conned of US$3 200 in a botched deal made on WhatsApp.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating a robbery case which occurred on August 19, 2022 at corner Samora Machel and 6th Street in which a man (27) lost US$3 200 cash to an unknown forex dealer, whom he met (sic) on a WhatsApp group,” said Nyathi.

The complainant had travelled from Rusape and was lured to get into a silver Honda Fit Vehicle, whose registration number is unknown, before the suspect produced an unidentified pistol and demanded money.

In fear, suspect surrendered all the money in his possession.

Investigations are reportedly underway.