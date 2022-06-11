Man loses US$6 500 in botched car deal 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN unsuspecting prospective car buyer was robbed of US$6 500 after the supposed vehicle sellers pounced on him in broad day light and vanished.

The incident happened on June 8, 2022, at the corner of Samora Machel and Chinhoyi Street in central Harare.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the matter.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on June 8, 2022, at corner Samora Machel Avenue and Chinhoyi Street Harare.

“The suspect, only identified as Tapiwa, and his accomplice robbed the complainant US$6 500 cash during a test drive of a Nissan NP200 vehicle which the suspects pretended to be selling,” said Nyathi.

In an unrelated case, ZRP Ruwa received a report of robbery of a Toyota Harnor vehicle along Danstan Road on June 8, 2022.

The complainant (41) lost the vehicle to three unknown suspects after giving them a lift.

In a related case of robbery, which occurred on the same date at around 1am, a Harare man (35) lost a Toyota Sienta vehicle to four unknown suspects after he gave them a ride from Harare CBD to Budiriro.