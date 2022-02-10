Man Murders 50-Year-Old Maid Over US$10 Debt

Spread This News

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

POLICE in Hwange have launched a manhunt for an unidentified man who allegedly repeatedly stabbed a 50-year-old woman leading to her death in a fight over a US$10 debt.

The deceased Gertrude Ngwenya was employed as a housemaid by Ruth Kubindama Ncube and her husband Jordan Joseph Ncube of Matiki Village in Cross Dete.

She was allegedly approached by the unidentified assailant who was demanding his US$10 debt before stabbing.

Her employers saw the man who was wearing a blue work-suit and black cap but could not identify him.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the murder and said Ngwenya’s body was found with multiple stab wounds.

“On 8 February around 9.30am an unknown man who was dark in complexion wearing a blue worksuit and a black cap came to house number 04 Cornwall Road Lower Colliery. He was attended to by Jordan Joseph Ncube and requested to see Ngwenya.

“Ngwenya told Ruth Kabindama Ncube that she owed the unidentified man US$10 which was payment for the work he did while building a hut for her. Ruth gave Ngwenya US$20 so he could look for change elsewhere and he returned without the change,” said Insp Banda.

He said Ruth who is the informant left home going to work while her husband also went to the shops leaving the now deceased alone.

On his return from the shops he heard someone screaming in a bush and when he rushed to the scene in the company of two other witnesses, Joseph saw the same unidentified man manhandling Ngwenya who was screaming for help.

The suspect fled from the scene when he saw people approaching.

When Jordan Ncube arrived at the scene a blood stained Ngwenya was struggling to breathe and told him that she had been stabbed.

He rushed to his homestead to get first aid kit but she was dead when he returned.

Her body had a deep cut on left side of the rib cage, deep wound on the elbow, cut on both thumbs, several stab wounds on the abdomen, cut on the left cheek, breast and collarbone.

A report was made to police and the body was taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital before being transfered to United Bulawayo Hospitals.