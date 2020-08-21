Man murders son-in-law after catching him stealing goat

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A Mhondoro man has been arrested for beating his son-in-law to death after catching him trying to steal his goat.

Clever Kadza (35) of Shekede village under Chief Nyamweda in Mhondoro is in police custody and assisting with investigations.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Assistant Ian Kohwera confirmed the death of Tendai Manhanga (27) as a result of the attack on 15 August.

According to police, on 13 August, the now deceased and his wife Lynia Size (age not given) had a fight after the former accused the latter of infidelity.

In the heat of the moment, Manhanga reportedly chased his wife away from the couple’s matrimonial home, telling her to take her belongings with her.

After the wife had left, Manhanga realised some of his property was missing.

The next morning, Manhanga followed his wife to her parents’ homestead, where he demanded his property back.

This resulted in a fight between Manhanga and his father-in-law, but they were later restrained by neighbours. Manhanga then left.

Still feeling hard-done, the next morning around 1am Manhanga went back to his in-laws’ homestead and went straight for the goat pen.

The father-in-law was awoken by some noise coming from the pen and went out to investigate while armed with a log.

He found Manhanga trying to steal a goat.

He struck the son-in-law twice on the head using the log with the latter falling down.

Following the attack, the father-in-law alerted a neighbour, identified as Banda Mudhara who ferried the now deceased to Marirangwe police base, where a report was lodged.

Manhanga, who was unconscious, was pronounced dead upon admission at Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

This led to Kadza’s arrest by officers from ZRP Norton Rural.

Police are appealing to the public to observe the sanctity of life and desist from taking the law into their own hands.