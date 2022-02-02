Man Nabbed For Murdering Stepson

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 43-year-old man, Isa Phiri, in connection who allegedly killed his 33-year-old stepson.

Phiri, of Kingsdale suburb, is accused of fatally assaulting Tafadzwa Sibanda with stones and fists.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson inspector Abednico Ncube said the incident occurred on December 21 last year when the now deceased arrived at home late in a drunken stupor.

A misunderstanding then ensued after he was questioned over the issue by Phiri, resulting in a fierce exchange of blows in which Sibanda was overpowered.

Ncube said after realising that he had Sibanda had passed out, he called for an ambulance which ferried him to Mpilo hospital where he died three days later from injuries sustained during the fight.

After the burial, police received a tip off from members of the public about the crime.

The police then made a follow up at Mpilo hospital where they discovered that Sibanda died as a result of assault related injuries.

Further investigations with the local Queens Park police station also confirmed that no report was filed regarding the crime.

The police then proceeded to the accused’s house leading to his arrest.

Inspector Ncube urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands.