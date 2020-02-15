Man Nabbed With ZESA Equipment Worth US$800 000

By Staff Reporter

A MUTARE man was recently nabbed by law enforcement agents after he vandalised a ZESA power station and stole equipment worth over US$799 000.

Kingston Makina, 30, has since appeared before Mutare Magistrate Purity Gumbo facing vandalism and theft charges.

Makina denied the charges but prosecutors argued that he was seen vandalising electricity equipment by alert police detectives.

He was remanded in custody to February 28 for trial.

Prosecutors told the court that on February 2 and at around 21:30 hrs, security officer Liston Mubekepi received information that there was theft occurring at ZESA old power station in Mutare.

Mubekepi teamed up with police detectives and proceeded to the scene.

On arrival, they observed three men vandalising and removing some ZESA equipment from inside the power station through a hole they had created on the fence.

The suspects fled after they noticed the arrival of police officers.

However, the cops managed to arrest Makina while other two suspects fled in different directions.

Makina and his accomplices, who are still at large, had stolen 17 meter boxes, 58 breakers and electric copper cables, which were all recovered on the scene. The equipment was valued at US$799 000.