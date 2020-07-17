Man On Bail For Killing Son, Hangs Self In Deceased’s Bedroom

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A VILLAGER from a community outside Victoria Falls town who recently allegedly killed his 24-year-old son with a machete accusing him of having an affair with a juvenile girl hanged himself this week at his homestead.

Concern Ncube, 64, of Jengwe Village 3 under Chief Mvutu was released on a $1 000 bail last week through his lawyer Thulani Nkala of Dube, Nkala and Company.

He arrived home from remand prison last Friday and hanged himself in the deceased son Dumezweni Ncube’s bedroom hut Sunday afternoon after his wife had gone to Victoria Falls town.

Ncube was set to have returned to court Tuesday this week for routine remand.

Ncube’s other son, Admire confirmed the death.

“Our mother had gone to town and he had remained at home. He had even advised her to return early saying there were some elephants roaming around these days. We didn’t think he was thinking of doing such a thing. My brother found him in a bedroom hut hanging with a rope from a roof truss,” said Admire.

He left no suicide note behind.

Meanwhile, the Ncube family is struggling to come to terms with the double tragedy following the death of Dumezweni on 23 June and the father on Sunday.

Police confirmed the incident and said Ncube’s body will be taken to Bulawayo for a postmortem.

Ncube was employed at Matetsi River Lodge located along the Zambezi River.

He used a machete to killed his son at the family home on 23 June following a misunderstanding over an affair between the late son and a minor girl.

Ncube had rebuked his son about his alleged affair with the girl and Dumezweni got angry and confronted his father.

Ncube picked a machete and struck Dumezweni once on the forehead, and he collapsed and died on the spot.