Man on the run after killing wife over US$10

By Staff Reporter

A MAN from Mutorashanga in Mashonaland West province has turned fugitive after fatally assaulting his 30-year-old wife in a dispute involving US$10.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed a manhunt has since been launched to locate the suspect identified as Brighton Chivhako.

“Police in Mutorashanga are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Brighton Chivhako who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on February 29, 2024 at a bushy area near Chisanga River, Arda Assis Farm, Raffingora.

“The suspect allegedly confessed to his mother that he struck his wife, Pretty Demba (30), to death with switches all over the body after an argument over US$10,” said Nyathi.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to report at any nearest police station.