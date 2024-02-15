Man pleads to 22 counts of unlawful entry, rape and robbery after four years on the run

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

A Chegutu suspected robber, who has been on the run for over four years has finally been arrested and brought to court charged with 29 counts of unlawful entry, robbery and rape.

Issa Siyabu (36) shocked the gallery after he pleaded guilty to 22 of the alleged offences when he appeared before Harare magistrate Lois Makunyadze on Wednesday.

The magistrate however found him guilty on 10 counts before remanding him in custody to this Thursday for plea recording.

Prosecutors allege that he stole valuables worth over US$50 000 including cash between 2021 and now.

Siyabu targeted Harare’s affluent suburbs where he would get away with easy-to-carry valuables and sometimes raping his victims.

He would then go back to Chegutu before striking again in Harare.

One of his victims is former Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni.

In one of the counts, Siyabu robbed and raped a Mt Pleasant woman twice.

The court heard he pounced on his victims’ residence during the night demanding cash.

The complainant told him that she had no money but he went on to gag her with a cloth before forcing her to lie down.

“He then ransacked the whole house and found only US$5,” reads court papers.

Siyabu is alleged to have forced the complainant out of the house instructing her to lead him to the main house.

On their way, he threatened to rape and kill her.

The complainant then disclosed where she was hiding money in her house.

They returned to his victim’s room where he was given US$700.

Siyabu however raped the woman twice without using protection.

The police said Siyabu has made indications at all his victim’s residencies.

His fingerprints also matched those obtained from the crime scenes.