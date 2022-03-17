Man Rapes Daughter At Knife Point

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A 38-year-old Bulawayo man on Wednesday appeared before a Bulawayo Magistrate facing charges of raping his 15-year-old daughter at knife point.

Admire Muringa of South way Burnside was remanded in custody to April 1, 2022, when he appeared before Magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa.

According to the state, on a date not known but during the month of December last year, Muringa arrived home from work and knocked on the complainants’ door.

The complainant opened the door for the accused before going to his bedroom. The complainant also went to her room and closed the door, but she did not lock it.

The court heard that after about 20 minutes, the accused person allegedly opened the door to the complainant’s bedroom and stormed in.

The complainant woke up and sat on the bed. The accused advanced to where the complainant was seated and started fondling her breasts.

The accused allegedly produced a knife from his pocket and ordered the her to remove her pant and threatening to kill her if she revealed the sexual abuse to anyone. The accused then allegedly raped the complainant once without protection.

After the alleged rape, Muringa threatened to stop paying for her school fees for the if she reports the matter to anyone.

Two days after the incident, the accused allegedly ordered the complainant to go to their rural home in Mutare.

Whilst in Mutare, the complainant told her mother about the rape. A report was then made to the police leading to Muringa’s arrest.