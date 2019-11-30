Man rapes daughter-in-law, gives her $2 to buy her silence

By Staff Reporter

A 44-year-old man entrusted to remain with his newly married daughter-in-law by his son who had gone to Mozambique, allegedly took advantage of his son’s absence to sexually abuse the woman, a Masvingo court heard last week.

Kudada Kudada of village Mugombwi under Chief Mazungunye in Bikita denied the allegations when he appeared before a Masvingo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga.

He was remanded out of custody to 5 December.

Prosecuting, Liberty Hove told court that on 10 January this year and at around midday, the woman, who cannot be named on ethical grounds, was alone, standing guard against baboon invasion into some family fields when her father-in-law approached and started proposing love to her.

The woman, court was further told, turned down the proposal and warned her father-in-law she was going to report him to her husband who was away at the time.

This did not go down well with Kudada who threatened to chase her away from his homestead.

Kudada is said to have gone on to grab his daughter-in-law and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her once without her consent.

After the attack, he is said to have given her RTGS$2 and warned her not to tell anyone about the abuse.

However, the woman went on to report the incident to her husband upon his return from Mozambique.

Her husband then took her to the police to file a criminal report on the attack, leading to his father’s arrest.