Man rapes, impregnates daughter (14), blames act on the devil

Matabeleland North Correspondent

A 55-year-old Hwange man has been sentenced to 19 years in jail for repeatedly raping and fathering a child with his daughter aged 14.

His wife concealed the abuse after he offered her a goat and a radio speaker to buy her silence.

The girl confided in her paternal aunt after giving birth to a baby boy last month following the sexual abuse which took place in January this year.

The abuse happened for the whole month, the court was told.

The rapist dad of Nengasha Village in Dinde area under Chief Nekatambe cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl.

He pleaded guilty to rape when he appeared before Hwange magistrate, Livard Philimon.

The magistrate slapped him with 19 years in prison with nothing suspended.

While asking for the court’s leniency, the man blamed his actions on the devil saying he did not know what got into him.

Prosecuting, Charlene Gorerino said the man betrayed the trust that his daughter had in him.

“During the month of January 2018, the accused had sexual intercourse with his daughter on several occasions resulting in her getting pregnant,” said Gorerino.

After discovering that his daughter was pregnant, the man ordered her to go and stay with her paternal aunt in Victoria Falls so she could give birth there.

The girl spilled the beans after her aunt confronted her about the child’s paternity.

The aunt reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the girl’s father.