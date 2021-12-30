Man Rapes Juvenile Sisters Aged Nine And Six

Spread This News

A 21-year-old Harare man is in trouble after he allegedly raped two juvenile sisters aged five and nine.

Ronald Kwashirai appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who remanded him in custody to December 30 after advising him to seek bail at the upper court.

The National Prosecuting Authority alleges that Kwashirai would rape the two who are his cousins on several occasions between 2020 until recently when the matter came to light.

According to prosecutors, Kwashirai, is the son of the complainants’ aunt.

On the first count it is alleged that Kwashirai on an unknown date but this year, and the during the night, he entered the complainants’ room.

Thomas Chanakira of the NPA said upon entering the room the accused person removed the clothes of the five-year-old and raped her once without protection.

The minor was referred to hospital for medical examination and the report thereof will be released in court as an exhibit.

Prosecutors allege that on the second count he sexually assaulted the other girl aged nine.

The court heard that on an unknown date but in 2020, it was during the night when the Kwashirai entered the complainant’s room while she was asleep together with her young sister.

It is the state’s case that Kwashirai entered the room of the minor and removed her clothes before he raped her once without using protection.

From that night, Kwashirai would repeatedly rape the girl on different occasions while threatening to beat her if she ever told anyone.

The matter came to light after the accused person was seen lifting the minor’s skirt by the complainant’s young sister who alerted their mother who then questioned her daughters.

They revealed the abuse leading to Kwashirai’s arrest.

The child was referred to hospital for medical examination and the report will also be produced in court at trial.