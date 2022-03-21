Man Rapes, Kills Six Women In Grisly Fashion

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

IN a shocking development one may think was plucked from a horror movie script, a 30-year-old Marondera man allegedly raped and killed six women in grisly fashion on different occasions.

Police said they are investigating all cases and have arrested the suspected rapist and murderer, Bright Zhantali, who is currently in custody amid fears he is linked to many more grisly incidents.

Besides rapes and murders, Zhantali would also steal from his victims valuables including cell phones, cash and clothes.

According to a police memo seen by NewZimbabwe.com Monday, Zhantali was arrested on March 19.

Police say he is admitting to committing the offences and has since made indications at the various crime scenes.

The police allege that on January 15, he approached the first deceased at Dejagger Bus stop on her way to buy mushroom. He allegedly accompanied her and, along the way, he tripped, raped and choked her until she lost consciousness. He used a stone to crush her head to death.

After the heinous attack, police said, he went away with the woman’s two cell phones valued at US$150.

On January 18 another 40-year-old woman from also fell prey and got murdered and raped.

One of the victims was aged 60.

On another incident, Zhantali is alleged to have approached one the victims who was reading her bible in the fields in Marondera.

He proposed love and she turned his request down before he forcefully pounced on her and raped her before killing her.

The accused has made indications on the six cases so far, police said.

He also admitted that he committed more murders in Mutare, Rusape and Nyanga and the police are still investigating.