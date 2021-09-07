Man Rapes Two-Year-Old Niece

Spread This News











By Mashonaland East Correspondent

A 24-year-old Chinamhora man has been arrested for raping his two-year-old niece.

Mashonaland East provincial spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the arrest of the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child.

According to police, on September 1, the toddler was left in the custody of her alleged assailant by mother.

It is alleged the uncle then took the victim into his room and raped her once.

The victim cried for help but no one came to her rescue.

After the act, the victim went outside where she met a female neighbour who asked her why she had blood on her legs.

The neighbour also asked the toddler why she crying before revealing what had transpired. The matter was reported at Chinamora Police Station who attended the scene and arrested the suspect.

The girl was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for medical examination