Man steals US$90,000 from employer; sets ablaze company vehicle in bid to stage robbery

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

A 31-year-old Harare man was recently given US$90,000 to deliver to Bulawayo by his employer but staged an armed robbery, setting a vehicle ablaze to conceal the crime.

This emerged when Moffat Tembo appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi answering to theft and malicious damage to property charges.

He was remanded in custody to October 18.

According to court papers, on October 10, Tembo was allegedly asked to run an errand on behalf of his employer, transporting funds amounting to US$90,000 from Harare to Bulawayo.

Court heard he connived with co-worker Vimbai Matereke whom he gave the money at White House along Bulawayo Road in Harare before proceeding with his journey.

On a five km peg into Chegutu he allegedly stopped, sprinkled petrol on his employer’s Toyota Allion vehicle and then set it on fire. The inferno was later put out by the Chegutu fire brigade.

His employer only identified as Dean was called and he instructed Tembo to report the matter to Chegutu police station.

He however, failed to do so, triggering suspicions.

The matter was later investigated, and it was established that Tembo had faked the robbery.