Man slits father’s throat with sickle after release from jail

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have arrested a Gokwe man in connection with the murder of his father barely a few months after he was released from prison.

Bornface Siamakweza who was recently released fromWhawha prison, Gweru after serving four years for attempting to kill his father Tokisi Siamakweza (69) was last week apprehended for the alleged crime.

“Police in Gokwe have arrested Bornface Siamakweza in connection with the gruesome murder of his father, Tokisi Gareti Siamakweza on March 2, 2023, at Mukondo Village, Gokwe South.

“The suspect allegedly cut the victim’s throat with a sickle for unknown reasons.

“The suspect had been recently released from Whawha Prison after serving a four year prison sentence for a case of attempted murder involving his father in 2018,” police said.

Meanwhile in another case, police in Harare have arrested Kumbirai Philemon Zengeya (54), Tsitsi Sadomba (44) and Timothy Zengeya (23) for attempted murder after the suspects allegedly took turns to assault the victim, Sharon Chirima (30) with iron bars, ropes and fists before burning her body with wood after accusing her of stealing US$500.

“Further, Kumbirai Zengeya allegedly forced the victim to drink an unknown substance before Tsitsi Sadomba inserted her fingers in the victim’s private parts,” read the statement.

In a different case, police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a psychiatric patient, Emmanuel Sibanda (40) attacked to death another patient, Smile Ndlovu (28) at Ingutsheni Hospital on March 3.

The suspect also attacked two other psychiatric patients.