Man Smashes Sleeping Brothers’ Head With Shovel

By Staff Reporter

POLICE are searching for a 52-year-old mentally challenged Mberengwa man who fatally struck his brother on the head with a shovel, killing him instantly.

Police said Taimutyai Ndlovu of Tarasango village under Chief Matevaidze, started exhibiting violent tendencies in the evening on February 14, resulting in his elder brother Tafirei Chipwanya (65) tying him down with ropes as they retired to bed.

Ndlovu however managed to break loose hours later while Chipwanya was asleep before picking up a shovel and hacking his brother to death. He then fled.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms handling an investigation into a murder case where a 52-year-old man of Tarasanago Village, Chief Matevaidze in Mberengwa allegedly killed his brother by striking him with a shovel,” Midlands province police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said.

“The incident occurred on 15 February 2022 at about 0100 hours. It has been gathered that on 14 February at about 2100 hours, the now deceased Tafirei Chipwanya (65) retired to bed with his brother Taimutyai Ndlovu (52) who is reported to be suffering from a mental illness. They slept in Ndlovu’s hut with Ndlovu tied on both hands and legs after he had turned violent.”

“During the night, Ndlovu is said to have managed to untie himself and struck Chipwanya who was asleep with a shovel several times on the head. Chipwanya died on the spot and Ndlovu disappeared from the scene.”

The deceased’s body was ferried to Mberengwa Hospital mortuary waiting post mortem.

“People living with relatives suffering from mental illness are advised to make sure they get their treatment as prescribed by their doctors,” Mahoko said.